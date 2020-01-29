Do you know that taking stress can make your hair colour turn into grey? Do you also know that anger leads to fine lines on your face? Yes, you read it right. These are signs of ageing which is an inevitable process that can make you look unattractive. And certain actions or emotions can speed up your ageing process. But, certain simple acts can help you slow it down too.

A simple act of kindness can slow down ageing by boosting your happiness level. It can also increase your self-confidence, improve your heart health and immunity. Enacting kind behaviours like complimenting a stranger, raising funds for a good cause, mentoring a young person, or donating your clothes can keep you from ageing fast. Also, practicing or performing random acts of kindness can boost optimism in you and also make you look younger.

Link Between Kindness And Ageing

Researchers at the University of North Carolina conducted a study and found out a strong association between kindness and ageing. The most significant factor denoting ageing is the damage of telomeres that are known to be protective caps present at the end of chromosomes. As we age, our telomeres wear off and become shorter. And, it has been found that showing kindness protects your telomeres and prevent them from being damaged early.

The study result was published in the Journal of Social Psychology. It revealed that performing kindness for straight seven days can increase the level of the happy hormone in the body. Also, it has been found by another study published in the Journal of Happiness, that happy people are more into acts of kindness.

This clearly means that there is a strong connection between kindness and happiness. Witnessing or engaging yourself in a simple act of kindness can boost the secretion of the love hormone called oxytocin in the body. This is what makes you calm, generous, and compassionate. Also, this hormone can reduce the number of free radicals in the body preventing certain chronic conditions.

Showing kindness has also found to stimulate serotonin production. It is a neurotransmitter that controls your mood and stress hormone, ‘cortisol’ that is known to boost ageing process. Additionally, kindness stimulates the reward centers present in your brain due to the increased dopamine level.