London: A 40-year-old slice of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's wedding cake is going on sale. Yes, you read it right.

After Prince Charles and Princess Diana's royal wedding in 1981, this cake slice was given to Moyra Smith, a member of the Queen Mother's household at Clarence House, who preserved it by wrapping up and keeping it inside an old floral cake tin. The lid of this tin reads, "Handle with Care – Prince Charles & Princess Diane's [sic] Wedding Cake." Smith kept the slice till 2008. It was then sold to a collector who is now selling it. A BBC report claims that this cake slice can fetch up to £500 at auction. This means, that the 40-year-old cake slice can cost close to Rs 52,000. The auction will be held on August 11.

If you are thinking how can one eat this 40-year-old cake slice, you are right. One must not eat it. "It appears to be in exactly the same good condition, but we advise against eating it," said Chris Albury from Gloucestershire's Dominic Winter Auctioneers.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana married at St Paul’s Cathedral on 29 July, 1981. A total of 23 cakes were baked for their wedding one of which was also five-feet tall.

Earlier in June, a car that was given to Princess Diana as an engagement present by Prince Charles was sold at auction for more than £52,000. The car was gifted by Charles in May 1981 and used by Princess Diana until August 1982.

Charles and Diana the couple separated in 1992 and divorced in 1996. Princess Diana died in a car accident in 1997.