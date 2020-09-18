Shweta Bachchan Nanda is a ‘cleverly self-styled’ diva who looks for versatile clothes or pieces of jewellery when it comes to shopping. Her love for statement jewellery is known to everyone. The Bachchan daughter has a great sense of fashion and knows how to mix and match traditional jewellery with modern outfits. She gives her nod of approval to only classy designs. She knows better when to opt for understated pieces and times to go for the opposite. Shweta Bachchan Nanda has a discerning eye for exotic jewelley pieces. Also Read - 'Class of 2020'! Shweta Bachchan's Daughter Navya Naveli Nanda Graduates, Proud Mother Hosts DIY Graduation Ceremony

From wearing a diamond necklace with a white pantsuit to donning beaded emerald necklaces with all-white sarees and pairing chandelier earrings with a sheer blouse, Shweta Bachchan Nanda hardly goes wrong when it comes to perfect her look. Also Read - Abhishek Bachchan-Shweta Bachchan Nanda Pen Emotional Notes as Jaya Bachchan Marks Her Birthday in Delhi, Amitabh Bachchan Conveys Wishes

Pieces of jewellery add perfection to your overall look and make it more appealing if you know the dos and dont’s of matching them with different outfits. The understanding of when to pick a subtle piece and when to opt for a maximalist one can help you ace in the fashion game. Shweta Bachchan Nanda is a pro at it. We have the proof below. Also Read - Abhishek Bachchan Calls Shweta Bachchan 'Fashionista' as he Wishes Her 'Happy Birthday' With Adorable Throwback Picture

