Needless to say, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is an ultimate fashionista who keeps making style statements and leaving her fans drooling over her stunning pictures. From stylish outfits to designer shoes and handbags, Sonam Kapoor owns some quite expensive stuff that may leave you feeling jealous.

If you are an ardent Sonam Kapoor fan, you must have checked her Instagram feed and that's where you must have found her obsession for bags with big labels. From Louis Vuitton to Jimmy Choo & Manolo, Gucci, and Donatella Versace, Sonam Kapoor own bags of some really big brands. Her dream-like handbag collection is just unmissable and their price can leave you stunned for sure. Here we will tell you about some of the most expensive handbags that the diva owns and will also try to calculate their actual price too.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Holding a Max Mara Brown Clutch

This picture was taken in Doha, Qatar. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja can be seen donning a stunning brown pant suit and has complemented her look with a statement neckpiece, a pair of stud earrings, shades and a Max Mara brown clutch worth Rs. 80,983.

The Diva Carrying a White Rubeus Milano Mini-Bag

In this picture, Sonam Kapoor is slaying in a beautiful white chiffon saree with sequin and pearl-scallop embroidery on its hem and an interesting blouse by Manish Malhotra. She has paired her Indian outfit with a white Rubeus Milano mini bag, which costs around 77,500.

The Actor Flaunting Her DeMellier Black Leather Handbag

Sonam Kapoor is looking ethereal in this stylish picture. She is holding a Vancouver Croc embossed leather cross-body bag by DeMellier that costs around Rs. 36, 595. Well, this would be probably the most affordable bags that Sonam owns. For her, buying something that costs this much like buying groceries.

Here are some more stunning bags that Sonam Kapoor Ahuja owns: