A 42-year-old mother of four children in New York recently came sobbing to a hospital and said that she was seeing visuals about her children being gruesomely murdered. She was also hearing voices that asked her to firstly kill herself and later her children. She even confessed about crafting a plan for that too. Sounds spine-chilling, right?

If you think she is a psychopath, you are right. But, what made her that? When doctors looked into her case, they found out that the lady who was a physical therapist had contracted the novel coronavirus in the spring. Though she did not experience any severe symptoms at that time, after a few months, psychotic symptoms started to appear. However, doctors confirmed these signs having a link to SARS-CoV-2 only after they came across a few other similar cases.

This means COVID-19 can cause psychotic symptoms and affect your mental health and brain function negatively. Here, we will tell you everything about psychosis.

What is Psychosis?

It is a serious mental disorder that is characterized by hallucination, delusion, difficulty concentrating, suspiciousness, suicidal action, anxiety, depressed mood, etc. People suffering from psychosis have an impaired relationship with reality. They hear voices and conversations that are not there. Sometimes, they also feel bugs crawling over their skin and experience seizure like symptoms.

Causes of Psychosis

There is no single and exact cause of psychosis. It can occur due to illnesses like Parkinson’s disease, brain tumour, HIV, stroke, epilepsy, etc. According to doctors, certain factors including drug use, insomnia, environmental factors, etc. can trigger psychotic symptoms.

Risk Factors For Developing Psychosis

Though we precisely cannot identify the risk factors behind the development of psychosis, genetics has been found to play a significant role in this. People who have a close family member with such a condition may develop psychosis later in life. Moreover, kids born with a genetic mutation called 22q11.2 deletion syndrome also remain at greater risk of developing psychotic disorders.