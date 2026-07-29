Aadi Perunthiruvizha 2026: What is the Kallazhagar Temple festival? Know its cultural and religious importance

Aadi Perunthiruvizha celebrations at Kallazhagar Temple in Madurai begin with traditional rituals, showcasing the festival’s rich cultural and spiritual heritage.

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Flag hoisting marks the beginning of Kallazhagar Temple’s annual festivities (PC: Meta AI)

Tamil Nadu’s ancient temple traditions come alive every year with festivals that carry centuries of faith, customs and cultural stories. Among them, Aadi Perunthiruvizha at the Kallazhagar Temple in Alagar Kovil near Madurai holds a special place. The 2026 celebrations have attracted devotees with traditional rituals, grand processions and spiritual activities. More than a religious gathering, the festival represents the connection between people, heritage and devotion. The 10-day celebration gives devotees an opportunity to witness age-old practices that have continued through generations while highlighting the importance of one of Tamil Nadu’s most respected Vishnu temples.

What is Aadi Perunthiruvizha 2026 and where is it celebrated?

Aadi Perunthiruvizha, also known as Aadi Brahmotsavam, is one of the biggest annual festivals celebrated at Arulmigu Kallazhagar Temple located at Alagar Kovil in Madurai district. The temple is situated among the Azhagar Hills and is dedicated to Lord Kallazhagar, a form of Lord Vishnu.

The 2026 festival began with traditional ceremonies on July 20 and will continue for 10 days until July 31. The celebrations include several religious rituals, special prayers and processions where devotees gather to seek blessings from Lord Kallazhagar.

Unlike the famous Chithirai festival, where Lord Kallazhagar enters the Vaigai River, Aadi Perunthiruvizha is considered the temple’s major internal Brahmotsavam celebration.

When does Aadi Perunthiruvizha 2026 begin and what are its major highlights?

The festival started with Angurarpanam, followed by the ceremonial flag hoisting known as Dwajarohanam. The grand celebrations reach their peak with the Therottam or temple car festival held on July 29, which coincides with Aadi Pournami, the full moon day.

The Therottam is one of the most awaited moments of the festival as thousands of devotees gather to pull the massive temple chariot while chanting prayers. The event reflects the collective devotion of people who participate in the celebration with great enthusiasm.

What are the important rituals performed during the Kallazhagar Temple festival?

Aadi Perunthiruvizha includes several traditional rituals performed according to Vedic customs. During Dwajarohanam, a sacred flag featuring Garuda, the vehicle of Lord Vishnu, is raised on the temple’s golden flagpole, officially marking the beginning of the festival. Throughout the celebration, the processional idol of Lord Kallazhagar along with Goddess Sridevi and Goddess Bhoodevi is taken around the temple on beautifully decorated Vahanams.

Devotees witness different appearances of the deity on mounts such as Garuda Vahanam, Hanuman Vahanam, Simha Vahanam, Elephant Vahanam and the Golden Horse Vahanam. The festival concludes with the Pathinettam Padi Karuppasamy Padi Pooja, a special ritual dedicated to the guardian deity Karuppasamy, who is associated with the sacred 18 steps of the temple.

What is the religious significance of Kallazhagar Temple festival?

Kallazhagar Temple is regarded as one of the 108 Divya Desams, the sacred Vishnu temples praised by Tamil Azhwar saints in devotional literature. This makes the temple highly important among followers of Vaishnavism.

Aadi Perunthiruvizha is believed to be a period when Lord Kallazhagar blesses devotees through special processions and rituals. The festival represents devotion, divine grace and the belief that the deity comes closer to people.

How does Aadi Perunthiruvizha showcase Tamil Nadu’s cultural heritage?

The festival is not limited to religious activities but also reflects Tamil Nadu’s rich cultural identity. Traditional music, temple decorations, ancient rituals and community participation make it a celebration of history and heritage.

The festival also represents the cultural connection between different traditions in Madurai. Lord Kallazhagar is popularly linked with Goddess Meenakshi of Madurai, creating a connection between Vaishnavite and Shaivite traditions.