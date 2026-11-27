Aarav Bhatia’s latest fashion moment sparks nostalgia, fans compare him to Rajesh Khanna

A stylish appearance has brought back memories of the legendary actor, as social media users point out familiar features and mannerisms in the latest pictures.

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Aarav Bhatia's latest look has fans remembering Rajesh Khanna (PC: Instagram)

Not every celebrity appearance needs a grand announcement to grab attention. Sometimes, all it takes is the right outfit and a little old-school charm. Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar‘s son Aarav Bhatia, who generally stays away from the limelight, recently made a stylish appearance at a special celebration in Jaipur. His choice of outfit quickly became a talking point on social media. While his fashion statement caught everyone’s attention, it was his overall appearance that made fans look twice. Several people were reminded of familiar faces from Bollywood’s golden era.

Aarav Bhatia makes a statement in Rohit Bal’s creation

Aarav attended Jaipur’s 300-year celebrations wearing an elegant black ensemble from the late designer Rohit Bal‘s label. Celebrity menswear stylist Rahul Vijay shared pictures of the young star on Instagram on November 25, giving fans a closer look at his outfit.

Rahul described the creation as an Indian interpretation of Yves Saint Laurent’s iconic Le Smoking jacket. The outfit brought together traditional Indian craftsmanship and Western-inspired tailoring. Aarav’s appearance was particularly noticeable because he rarely makes public appearances or seeks attention from the media. However, this time, his fashion choice managed to put him in the spotlight.

Check out Aarav Bhatia’s look here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahul Vijay (@rahulvijay1988)

Breaking down Aarav Bhatia’s stylish look

The highlight of Aarav’s outfit was a black velvet bandhgala jacket featuring a raised collar and structured shoulders. The rich fabric gave the ensemble a royal feel while maintaining a sharp and contemporary appearance. The jacket featured intricate gold embroidery with floral patterns running across the velvet. An embroidered bird motif on the chest added a colourful detail to the otherwise dark outfit.

He paired the jacket with a crisp white shirt featuring pleated detailing and buttoned cuffs. A silk cummerbund completed the upper half of the ensemble while straight-cut black trousers kept the overall styling balanced. His grooming added another interesting element. With slicked-back hair, a thick moustache and light stubble, Aarav carried a vintage Bollywood-inspired appearance that became a major talking point online.

Fans compare Aarav to Rajesh Khanna and Akshay Kumar

Soon after the pictures surfaced, social media users began discussing Aarav’s resemblance to members of his family. While some saw a younger version of his father, Akshay Kumar, others felt that he looked remarkably similar to his maternal grandfather, the first superstar of Hindi cinema, Rajesh Khanna.

One user commented, “Akshay Kumar + Rajesh Khanna.” Another wrote, “Probably the most handsome man we’ve got in the industry.” A fan also pointed towards his eyes and said, “Those eyes def like Nana’s (Rajesh Khanna).” Some users even called him “Chhota Khiladi” while others used the iconic phrase “Babumoshai, Kaka is back” to express their excitement over the resemblance. A few social media users also compared his appearance to Hollywood actor Jacob Elordi.

See users reactions to Aarav Bhatia’s viral look here

The inspiration behind the iconic Le Smoking jacket

Aarav’s outfit also carried an interesting fashion reference. Yves Saint Laurent introduced the iconic Le Smoking jacket in his Autumn-Winter 1966 collection. The design challenged traditional ideas around women’s formalwear by adapting the classic men’s tuxedo into a tailored outfit for women.

Rohit Bal’s interpretation brought a distinctly Indian touch to the concept through velvet fabric, traditional embroidery and the bandhgala silhouette. The result was a combination of Western tailoring and Indian craftsmanship.