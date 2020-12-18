If you happen to be an avid social media user, then chances are that you may have stumbled upon pictures of Aashram and Bandish Bandits actor Tridha Choudhury. Her social media timeline is full of stunning pictures of herself and her sartorial choices are quite impressive. Tridha caught everyone’s attention with her stellar performance in Aashram as Babita. Also Read - Is Aashram Hinduphobic? Prakash Jha Answers This And Talks About 'Downfall of Baba Nirala' in Bobby Deol Starrer

Tridha’s OOTD is always on point and you too can take wardrobe inspiration from her. Be it a bodycon dress, power suit, a lehenga, or a saree, we track Tridha’s sartorial game here. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor In Rs 8K Mint Green Floral Bandeau Scarf Top And Trousers Is A Breath Of Fresh Air

For an outing recently, Tridha stunned in an electric blue crop top and bodycon skirt which featured a high slit. She teamed up her look with black pumps. She kept her hair open and opted for minimal makeup. Her mirror selfie game is on point, and we couldn’t help but notice how effortless she looks in this ensemble. Also Read - Mouni Roy Looks Mesmerising In A Ivory Embellished Lehenga Worth Rs 42,000, See PICS

Check out the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tridha Choudhury (@tridhac)

Tridha in olive power suit made our jaws drop. For a photoshoot earlier, Tridha left her fans mesmerised with her oh-so-glamorous avatar. She added oomph by teaming up her look with a black bralette. Hair open in loose curls, Tridha is a sight to behold in these pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tridha Choudhury (@tridhac)

Can you wear a hoodie as a dress? Well, Tridha can and she knows how to nail the look too. For a photoshoot, Tridha shows how to wear a loose fit jumper with a pair of sneakers. She looks flawless.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tridha Choudhury (@tridhac)

Tridha for a dinner outing opted for a one-shoulder jumpsuit and we are in love. Her jumpsuit featured sequin pattern and a plunging neckline. She rounded off her look with a beige colour footwear, blow-dried hair and subtle makeup. Will you add this look to your wardrobe?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tridha Choudhury (@tridhac)

If you are confused about what to wear next for your beach outing, then take a cue from Tridha. She opted for an off-white net crop top and paired it with a mini skirt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tridha Choudhury (@tridhac)



Year 2020 may not be the best year for the film industry, but it has surely been a great year for the OTT players. Players like Netflix, Prime Video and other big OTT players gave ample opportunity to new and young artists. The year saw many great film and web series grabbing attention of the people. Tridha, has been part of the glamour industry since year 2015, she started off her career in Bengali and then later moved to Tollywood.

What do you think Tridha’s sartorial game? Yay or Nay?