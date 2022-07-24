Many women around the world are fat-shamed and body-shamed for not having the classic body type, the so-called standards that people have set up. Many women are embarrassed to flaunt their body type because they do not have the ‘ideal structure’ of a perfect body shape as per society’s standard . However, to break such stereotype many plus size models have come up to defies such stereotypes and demonstrated that beauty comes in all shapes and sizes. Also, that we should not be embarrassed to flaunt our body whether we are fat or thin. Respect all. Designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla represents this similar approach.Also Read - Nora Fatehi Burns Instagram With Her Enchanting Traditional Looks, Fans Go Crazy

In the latest collection of Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, the duo proudly represents a plus size model in gorgeous neon ruffled saree. The ensemble features pintucked ruffles highlighted with lines of tikki embroidery and blouse with 3D resham blooms. The images are inspiring as it shows not only to embrace your body but most importantly to love every bit of it. Also Read - Sabyasachi's Empowering Post Representing Plus-Size Model Flaunting Side Roles is Winning Hearts on Internet

A Look at Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s Latest Collection:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla (@abujanisandeepkhosla)

Also Read - Sara Ali Khan-Ibrahim Khan Horrible Gaudy Style Will Make Fashion Police Commit Suicide! See Pics

Reactions

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s approach was lauded by many social media users. Fans loved this different yet inspiring concept. “YESSSS!!!! We love to see body diversity 😍🔥🔥 definitely want to see more curvy women CAUSE WE HOT AF”,. “About time ‘Real’ is represented! 😍👏❤️”, “This is the change we need ❤️.” Such comments were posted by users.

The Model featured in the post is Anjana Bapat. She is dancer, comedian, plus size model and body positivity influencer. She has been a part of many modelling campaigns in the past and has been quite open about body shamming and bullying. Anjana Bapat defies stereotypes with her fiery moves. It couldn’t have been an easy job, not only because there is a world out there that judges plus-size women. But also because, in order to be as confident in your body as Anjana is, you must first love yourself. And to love the art form so much that nothing can stop you from pursuing it wholeheartedly. Anjana has accomplished both, and she has done so admirably!

What do you think of Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s latest collection? Tell us in the comments below