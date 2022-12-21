Acid Reflux: Expert Shares 5 Tips to Avoid Heartburn in Winter

Heartburn often feels like a burning sensation and the duration of heartburn might range from a few minutes to several hours. Some people may also get heartburn as a result of specific foods and beverages.

Heartburn can be a sign of several conditions, including acid reflux. Your chest may start to burn, and the discomfort may spread to your throat and neck. It’s common to experience heartburn or acid reflux once in a while, but for other people, eating causes constant burning agony, bloating, and gurgling. Various dietary and lifestyle choices, certain types of foods and beverages or even being under a lot of stress can contribute to heartburn. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee says, “The foods you eat affect the amount of acid your stomach produces. Eating the right kinds of food is key to controlling acid reflux.”

5 TIPS TO AVOID HEARTBURN IN WINTER:

Avoid foods and beverages containing caffeine Avoid refined and processed foods like chips, chocolate, etc If you are overweight, then losing weight will help your problem of acid reflux TREMENDOUSLY Avoid consuming large meals and eating quickly Avoid lying down immediately after eating dinner. Eat dinner 3 hours before you want to sleep.

TIP: Try taking 1 tsp of Apple cider vinegar daily after your meal. If it helps with your heartburn it means you have low stomach acid and it if aggravates your heartburn, it means you don’t need to take Apple cider vinegar.