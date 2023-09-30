Home

Lifestyle

Acid Reflux: Top 5 Home Remedies to Treat Acidity Right After Your Meal

Acid Reflux: Top 5 Home Remedies to Treat Acidity Right After Your Meal

A few lifestyle modifications, including eating supper earlier, changing your sleeping position, and avoiding certain acidic foods and beverages, may help you prevent or decrease the symptoms of acid reflux.

Acid Reflux: Top 5 Home Remedies to Treat Acidity Right After Your Meal

Acid Reflux Home Remedy: The lower oesophagal sphincter, a valve at the end of the oesophagus, malfunctions when food enters the stomach, causing acid reflux. You then experience acid backwash, which causes a sour taste in your mouth and throat after it travels back up through your oesophagus. Learn simple and efficient techniques to treat acidity and get relief from annoying acid reflux. Investigate easy at-home solutions that can help you control and lessen the discomfort of acidity, improving the quality of your life. Ayurveda & Gut Health Coach Dr Dimple Jangda shares the top five remedies to acid reflux.

Trending Now

5 HOME REMEDIES TO TREAT ACIDITY AT HOME NATURALLY

Cumin And Fennel Seeds: Both are carminative in nature and they have a neutralizing effect on your stomach acids. Take four teaspoon cumin seeds, and four teaspoon fennel seeds, add four cups of water, boil it for at least ten minutes, strain it and drink this postmeals. This will help in reducing acidity. Ginger: You can have it in the raw form or cooked form. You can also take ginger, boil it in water and have a cup of ginger tea post meals. Before the meal, you can take a piece of raw ginger, roll it in rock salt and have it. This helps in stimulating digestive juices. Cloves: They are known to stimulate hydrochloric acid in the stomach. You can take four cloves, put it in your mouth and chew on it for the next 10 to 15 minutes. Take as long as it takes. This will help in stimulating hydrochloric acid and reducing acidity. Cold Milk: You can take milk which has been boiled before and cooled down. It can be dairy-based or even vegan milk. Add one teaspoon of rose syrup. This helps in reducing acidity. Buttermilk: It can be made from dairy-based yoghurt, or even vegan yoghurt, or even coconut milk. Just add some grated cucumber, some pink salt, and some cumin powder and drink this post-meal.

Dr Dimple also advises to have basil tea, which is called pudina chai, which is a great way of reducing acidity.

You may like to read

Keep a list of the foods that make you feel unwell. Discuss this with your provider to obtain assistance. They will offer advice on how to record the meals and times of day you should consume.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES