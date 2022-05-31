Acidity is a regular occurrence that causes a variety of problems. Acid reflux is a condition in which stomach acids produce pain in the food pipe. It is usually characterized by a burning sensation in the stomach. The main causes of acidity are stress, lack of physical activities, irregular and improper eating habits, smoking, intake of alcohol or aeriated drinks, obesity and eating spicy and oily foods. However, rather than depending on other medications, sports nutritionist Nidhi Gupta recommends using simple yet powerful home remedies for treating gastric problems.Also Read - Want to Get Rid of Acid Reflux Permanently? We Have Some Tips

Dr Gupta suggested two tried and tested home remedies

Try these 2 tried n tested home remedies Also Read - 5 Easy Tips For ABC - Acidity, Bloating and Constipation

Cardamom and clove concoction. You can even suck a clove and chew a cardamom after every meal

Ginger, mint leaves n fennel seeds concoction

Ginger, mint leaves n fennel seeds concoction

Ginger contains a compound called gingerol which serves as a digestive aid to move food through the GI tract means less reflux throughout the day.

Cardamom and clove concoction

Clove has carminative properties and helps improve peristalsis. Research has shown that consuming cardamom while having acidity reflux helps in reducing acidity. It is a simple home remedy that can help us get relief from acidity.

You can reduce acidity by chewing few fennel seeds. One of the best ways to prevent acidity is by chewing fennel seeds after your meal every day. You can also boil fennel seed in a cup of water and drink the concoction for relief from acidity. Fennel seeds contain oil that will aid in digestion.

