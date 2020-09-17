American pop star and songwriter, Taylor Swift mesmerized everyone the last day at the ACM Awards 2020, not only by her dazzling look but by her superb performance too. The star-studded event was initially scheduled to take place in April in Las Vegas however it was postponed owing to the current pandemic. It was held at Nashville, Tennessee and the guests attended the event in their full swag. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande’s Best Fashion Moments: Times When She Got More Than Her ‘2 Seconds of Fame’

Taylor Swift was performing at the award show for the first time. She sang a wonderful song, Betty from her latest album called Folklore. She arrived at the ACM Awards in a maroon turtleneck top. She paired this sequin glittery full-sleeve top with a beige tailored pants. The outfit was designed by the popular fashion designer, Stella McCartney. Taylor Swift topped off her simple yet eye-catching look with a black and gold t-strap kitten heels and dewy makeup. She kept her hair tied at the back and the bangs in their natural wavy form.

Check out her look here:

Though Taylor Swift’s attire and makeup were simple and minimum, she looked stunning as always and entertained her audience in the best way possible through her melodious voice. Check out her performance video below.