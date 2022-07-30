Acne is a skin condition in which hair follicles tend to get clogged with oil and dead skin cells. This can further cause signs such as whiteheads, blackheads, or even pimples. Acne is seen among teenagers mainly, though it is common in people of all age groups. The causes behind acne can be excess oil meaning (sebum) production, hair follicles clogged by oil and dead skin cells, bacteria, and even inflammation. Acne can get triggered due to hormonal changes. Did you know? The level of androgen hormones goes up in both boys and girls during puberty. Thus, the sebaceous glands enlarge and make more sebum. Eating foods such as chips, and other carbohydrate-loaded foods can cause acne. Other factor is , stress which can aggravate acne if you already have it.Also Read - Should You Wear Sunscreen During Monsoon? Here’s What Experts Have To Say

Are you aware? Conditions such as polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) can lead to abnormal levels of testosterone in the body. This can cause sebum and skin cell production, which can further invite that worrisome acne. You will be shocked to know that PCOS is a worrisome symptom of acne. It depends on signals from the pituitary gland to produce estrogen, progesterone, and testosterone. So, having PCOS can disrupt the balance of these hormones. Owing to not getting signals from the pituitary gland, the estrogen and progesterone levels go down, and the testosterone levels increase. This is how PCOS causes acne.

Dr. Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics shared some important acne-cure tips that needs to be followed.

Changes in Lifestyle And Food

While the medicines work internally to control the hormonal imbalance, you can speed along the treatment by eliminating inflammation causing triggers from your lifestyle and food.