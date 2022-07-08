As consumers, we often get attracted when influencers recommend products or if we see our friend with something that smells nice or after reading a review, and end up buying skincare items which can have harmful effects on the skin.Also Read - Skincare Tips: Top 5 Reasons Why You Should Include Milk In Your Beauty Routine, Skin Benefits Of Milk - Watch Video

Harpreet Singh Gandhi, Managing Director, Zobha has listed down ingredients which you should avoid keeping in your skincare wardrobe if you have acne-prone skin. Keep this list in mind before making the next purchase!

Sodium Lauryl Sulphate and Palmitate

If you get attracted to the lather which you see in advertisements, then Sodium Lauryl Sulphate is perfect for this. But here's a disclaimer, although SLS is known for removing dirt and excess oil from the skin, but it can lead to irritation and inflammation for people who have sensitive skin. It can also disturb the skin barrier and can make active breakouts worse.

Isopropyl Myristate and Isopropyl Palmitate

Isopropyl Myristate and Isopropyl Palmitate are emollients which have strong comedogenic properties. This ingredient helps in the penetration of other active ingredients and in locking the moisture. But if you have sensitive or acne-prone skin, you should stay away from buying any product which has this ingredient since it can lead to breakouts.

Essential Oils

People these days like to invest in skincare products which have essential oils. However, it’s important to be careful before buying the essential oil and while applying it to your skin. Those with acne-prone skin should ideally avoid heavier oils that contain high levels of saturated fats. Unsaturated fats like Omega 3’s and 6’s are less likely to cause breakouts. But if you still want to experiment with essential oils, then you can definitely opt for Jojoba oil, Hemp oil, Hazelnut oil or your unscented body lotion which works as effective carrier oils.

Parabens

Parabens are used as preservatives in skincare products. It’s helpful in increasing the shelf life of the product by preventing the growth of fungi, bacteria and yeast. Skincare lovers despise parabens in skincare formulas because they can aggravate acne.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is preferred by dry skin beauties but it’s a product which is highly comedogenic and it can lead to harmful effects on acne-prone skin. It can block the pores, and trap the dirt, sebum and dead cells inside. Coconut oil has both saturated and unsaturated saturated fats, including linoleic and lauric acid. High levels of linoleic acid can help to treat acne whereas lauric acid can lead to breakouts. So, we can conclude that coconut oil is not for every acne-prone skin.

Cocoa Butter

Cocoa butter is another ingredient which is beneficial for people who have dry skin. It offers great hydration but similar to coconut oil cocoa butter is considered a comedogenic ingredient which can clog pores and cause breakouts if used by people with acne-prone skin.