Acne Treatment: Shahnaz Husain Shares 8 Effective Hacks For Clear And Healthy Skin

Tired and want to get rid of acne? No worries! as expert, Shahnaz Husain shares best beauty hacks to achieve healthy and glowing skin.

Acne is one of the most common skin conditions. It occurs when hair follicles become clogged with oil and dead skin cells. It can result in various types of blemishes, including pimples, blackheads, whiteheads and sometimes even more severe forms like cysts. There are several factors that could be the cause of the skin condition including genetics, diet, hormonal changes, stress, pollution, hair follicle clogging and excessive oil production. However, there are several home remedies that you can try to help manage mild to moderate acne. Beauty expert, Shahnaz Husain reveals her best ‘ghar ke nuske’ to get rid of acne and get clear, healthy and glowing skin

Best Skincare Hacks by Shahnaz Husain:

If you have clogged pores and blackheads, a facial scrub should be used on these areas gently. Keep in mind to not apply scrub on acne, pimples or rash. Avoid touching the face, without washing your hands and never pick or pinch blackheads and acne. Ensure that hair and scalp are kept scrupulously clean. If you have an oily scalp it can result in acne. Keep the hair away from the face while you sleep. Wash pillow covers and towels in warm soapy water, after adding one teaspoon of antiseptic lotion. Avoid harsh or abrasive soaps, as they can irritate the skin and make acne worse. Use an astringent toner after cleansing to remove oil and sweat deposits. Wipe the face with it, using cotton wool. You can also use a rose-based skin toner. Green Tea also has an astringent effect. Soak green tea leaves or a tea bag in hot water for half an hour. Cool and strain. Apply the liquid on the skin. Sandalwood paste applied on the acne helps to reduce the condition. You can also make a face pack with one teaspoon of cinnamon (dalchini) powder, half a teaspoon methi seed powder, lemon juice and a few drops of honey. It should be a sticky paste. Apply it on your face and leave it on for an hour. Another remedy is to add 2 drops of Tea Tree Oil to two tablespoons of water or rose water. It is one of the most effective home remedies to treat acne or skin rashes. It is essential to eat healthy and drink 6 to 8 glasses of water daily. Include fresh fruits, raw salads, sprouts, green leafy vegetables, whole grains, curd, and soyabean in your diet.

