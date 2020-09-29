Actor and politician Nusrat Jahan looks ravishing and she doesn’t miss a single chance to set Instagram ablaze with her sultry pictures. Recently, she was spotted at the airport while she was on her way to London for the shoot of her upcoming movie, Swastik Sanket. Also Read - TMC MP Nusrat Jahan's Heartwarming Picture With This Little Boy Is Proof She Loves Kids

The Bong beauty was wearing a blue co-ord set from brand Scribbology. She was looking alluring as always in the monochrome flared pant and tie-up top. The outfit, which she was donning, costs Rs. 10000. Nusrat completed her stunning airport look with a pair of black ankle boots and a Louis Vuitton bag in a yellow hue. She was also wearing a mask to keep herself safe from COVID-19. Also Read - 'No Bail, no Mercy; Hang in a Month if Convicted,' Says TMP MP Nusrat Jahan on Rapes

Nusrat Jahan shared her pictures on Instagram and captioned the post, ” Masked Up ~ Off to work ✈️🎬#london #shootlife #swastiksanket.” Check out the post below. Also Read - TMC MP Nusrat Jahan's Sultry Saree Look in THESE Viral Pictures is Enough to Make Fans go Weak in Knees

Nusrat Jahan is an MP from Basirhat, West Bengal. She contested 2019 general election and won by 3,50,000 votes. Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Sayantan Basu was contesting the election against her at that time.

Nusrat Jahan is popular for her praise-worthy roles in Bengali films. She is married to Nikhil Jain who is a Kolkata-based businessman.