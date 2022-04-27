Skin is an essential part of the body as it is related to both inside and outside. It is imperative to keep your skin healthy as that is how you can keep your health in good shape too. If you are looking for natural ways to keep your skin healthy and glowing, continue reading ahead. This article has listed some fruits that help make your skin look bright and radiant.Also Read - Digital Ageing: How To Prevent Harmful Affects Of Screens/Blue Lights On Skin - Watch Video

According to experts, if you want to extract the maximum benefits from your foods, you must eat ripe, seasonal fruits. People tend to include juice in their diet and feel refreshing and healthy, although it is a myth. Instead of consuming fruit juices, start consuming fruits because that is more beneficial.

Eating fruits regularly have some significant benefits like boosting immunity, increasing the content of vital minerals and vitamins in your body, keeping the body hydrated, etc. The vitamins and minerals present in fruits help collagen production, making your skin look radiant, healthy, and firm.

Anish Nagpal, Co-Founder, Dermatouch shares a list of fruits that you should include in your diet to have a healthy skin:

Avocado

Avocados, rich in monounsaturated fatty acids, hydrate and protect your skin by significantly reducing the early signs of ageing caused by UVA and UVB rays. Avocados also aid in the absorption of various fat-soluble vitamins, which help in protecting the skin from ultraviolet radiation.

Lemon

Lemon, as we all know, is rich in vitamin C. This powerful antioxidant helps fight free radicals and flushes the toxins out of the body. Besides this, vitamin C also helps shield the skin from hyperpigmentation, and treats inflammation and acne breakouts, giving you glowing, clear skin.

Orange

This tangy, juicy fruit is rich in vitamin C and helps prevent oxidative damage. It is enriched with antioxidants, and oranges aid in preventing DNA damage, reducing inflammation, and boosting collagen production.

Watermelon

Watermelon is a boon for skin, especially for acne-prone skin. Having high water content, watermelons keep the skin hydrated, flush out the toxins and regulate the digestive system. Watermelon is also rich in vitamins A, C, B1, and B6. It is also a rich source of carotenoids, flavonoids, and lycopene. The lycopene present in watermelon helps protect your skin against free radical damage.

Pineapple

Pineapples are a common ingredient in most face masks. They have a potent enzyme known as bromelain, which helps renew dead skin cells. Bromelain also plays a vital role in minimizing the inflammation of the skin. Pineapple also has a high content of Vitamins A, C, and K, along with essential minerals which play a vital role in maintaining skin health.