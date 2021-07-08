Every man desires a groomed look and that is why a grooming kit is a must-have. We have seen boys begging and borrowing face washes, hair gels in their teens. However, things have changed now for the better. Just like women, it’s also important for men to have their own personal grooming products. So, here is a list of essential products we have curated for men to add to their essential kit.Also Read - 6 Essential Intimate Hygiene Tips For Men to Avoid Embarassing Infections

Charcoal Face wash: Qraa Men has a complete men’s grooming range. Himalayan Charcoal Purifying Face Wash is an ultra sexy product that is made with essential oils and no harmful chemicals. It helps in deep cleaning the tough skin, reduces pigmentations, acne, pimples, and other breakouts. It has natural ingredients like Bamboo Charcoal from the Himalayan foothills, Tea Tree Oil, Green Tea extracts, etc. It has been specially formulated for men’s harsh skin. Also Read - Manicured hands to smooth chests - Men are opening up to various aspects of grooming

Charcoal Peel Off Mask: Qraa Men brand offers activated charcoal mask, exclusively made with the goodness of certified ingredients like activated charcoal, era fruit extract, orchid extract, etc. that are known to work absolute wonders for the skin. This peel-off mask helps in getting rid of acne, blackheads, and pimples.

Mooch And Beard Oil: This oil helps soften and tame the mooch and beard in an effective manner. It caters to the complete nourishment and nutrition of the mooch and beard that helps get fuller, thicker, and healthier mooch and beard. It is one of the essential products for men. The best part of the oil is that it helps in fighting dandruff, gives instant shine and long-lasting conditioning to the beard.

Hair and Beard Gel Wax: Hair and beard wax from the same brand, consists of Dead Sea minerals. It nourishes, styles hair & beard. Also provides giving stronger grip that lasts as long as 12 hours. The wax improves the health and texture of the beard and hair. It says it gives rough look without roughing it out.

(Disclaimer: These products were best suitable for the author’s skin. We would recommend you try the products only after knowing your skin type)