With the onset of COVID-19 pandemic, demand of two supplements (vitamin C and zinc) has increased. Also, the sale of foods containing these nutrients has seen a huge boost. But why is this happening? Do vitamin C and zinc have a role to play in the prevention of coronavirus infection? If yes, how exactly they help? These are some of the questions that may be arising in your mind. We are here to answer all of them.

Vitamin C and zinc are known to be immunity boosting nutrients. Their intake can increase your body's ability to fight against pathogens and protect you from infection. Foods containing vitamin C include oranges, broccoli, guava, kiwi etc. Whereas items rich in zinc are legumes, seeds, eggs, whole grains, meat etc.

Role of Vitamin C in Reducing Risk of Coronavirus

There are various ways in which vitamin C helps your immune system. Firstly, it promotes growth of lymphocytes that are white blood cells containing antibodies. These immune cells attack foreign substances that invade your body and try to affect it. Secondly, vitamin C has been found to improve the activity of phagocytes, that are immune cells capable of swallowing harmful pathogens. Thirdly, this nutrient has anti-oxidant properties that help in reducing and preventing inflammation which is a known factor behind a weak immune function.

After considering these many benefits of vitamin C, we can say that consuming it on a daily basis can boost your body’s immune function and help you actively fight against infections but there is no evidence till now that it helps in preventing COVID-19. But we cannot deny the fact that a good immunity helps in preventing being critically ill and aids in speedy recovery too.

Role of Zinc in Reducing Risk of Coronavirus

This essential micro-nutrient helps in cell growth and its survival. Zinc acts as a messenger for immune system. It functions as an intra-cellular signal molecule for body’s defence cells. It also reduces level of cytokines, chemicals that are harmful for body. Zinc helps in boosting production of infection fighting cells (WBC and T cells).