For her most recent appearance, actor Aditi Rao Hydari was spotted wearing a stunning phulkari multi-coloured embroidered lehenga by designer duo Sukriti & Aakriti Grover. Aditi's phulkari lehenga is the perfect festive-friendly outfit. She looked ethereal.

Aditi's lehenga featured sequenced mirror work, multi-coloured embroidered. She wore a sleeveless, colourful embroidered blouse and a matching dupatta. The embroidery is in colours like lime green, yellow, pink and blue on a peachy pink base. Her look was styled by Sanam Ratansi.

Aditi was spotted wearing Kishnadas & Co chand sitara jhumkas with Burmese rubies highlighted with polkis and finished with emerald beads and pearls. She kept her makeup dewy and opted for red lipstick, filled-in brows, contoured cheeks which amped the look even more. The actor left her hair open in a middle parting. Aditi's whole look exudes happy and cheerful vibes.

Check out her look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanam Ratansi (@sanamratansi)

If you loved Aditi’s look and want to wear something like this for a function, then here’s your cue. This stunning phulkari lehenga is available on Sukriti & Askriti official website and is worth Rs 1,92,640. Yes, you read that right.

Here’s the proof:

On the work front, Aditi will be next Bollywood release- ‘The Girl on The Train’ – also starring actor Parineeti Chopra in the lead. As per reports, the actor has also signed on for Telugu flick ‘Mahasamudram’, starring Siddharth, a romantic action drama. She will also be seen opposite Dulquer Salmaan in ‘Hey Sinamika’.

What do you think of Aditi Rao Hydari ’s look? Let us know in the comments below.