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Aditi Rao Hydaris Cannes appearance breaks stereotypes with Rs 24,600 stunning outfit, fans say: Better than Alia...

Aditi Rao Hydari’s Cannes appearance breaks stereotypes with Rs 24,600 stunning outfit, fans say: ‘Better than Alia…’

Aditi Rao Hydari’s Cannes appearance has become a talking point on social media as fans react strongly to her refined styling approach and the surprising affordability of her red carpet ensemble.

Aditi Rao Hydari at Cannes 2026 (PC: Twitter)

Aditi Rao Hydari has once again become one of the most talked-about Indian celebrities at the Cannes Film Festival 2026 after her latest fashion appearance surprised fans with its elegance and surprisingly affordable price tag. Known for her regal red carpet presence, the actress has been experimenting with a mix of bold couture and soft, feminine styles throughout her Cannes journey this year. Her recent pictures from the French Riviera have taken social media by storm as fans praised her graceful look and effortless charm. The actress also shared a thoughtful caption, “Wear your worth like a sun-kissed morning,” which quickly resonated with fashion lovers online.

What makes Aditi Rao Hydari’s Cannes look special?

In her latest appearance, Aditi Rao Hydari chose a cream-toned midi dress named Dazira from Club L London, which is priced at around Rs 24,600. The look stood out because of its simple yet powerful design that embraced the idea of quiet luxury. The outfit featured a structured silhouette with a square neckline, fitted bodice and a flowing skirt that added movement and grace. Made from premium scuba crepe fabric the dress balanced comfort with a polished red carpet feel, making it one of the most talked about affordable fashion moments at Cannes this year.

Also read: Aditi Rao Hydari Birthday Special: Padmaavat to Wazir; 8 must-watch performances that prove her timeless charm

See Aditi Rao Hydari’s viral look from Cannes 2026 here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

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How did Aditi style her look?

Instead of going for heavy jewellery or dramatic accessories Aditi kept her styling minimal and refined. She wore pearl studs delicate rings and metallic gold heels which added a soft shine to the outfit without overpowering it. Her makeup was kept fresh and glowing with highlighted skin rosy cheeks and soft pink lips while her eyes were subtly defined for a natural finish. Her hairstyle featured relaxed side parted waves that framed her face and matched the breezy Riviera atmosphere perfectly.

What other looks did Aditi Rao Hydari wear at Cannes 2026?

Apart from her budget friendly cream dress Aditi has delivered several standout fashion moments at Cannes this year. As the global ambassador for LOréal Paris she earlier stunned in a bold neon green one shoulder gown by Tony Ward Couture which featured sculptural detailing and a modern high slit. She also embraced traditional elegance in a Mughal inspired champagne silk saree by Jade by Monica and Karishma styled with a gold choker that highlighted her cultural roots while maintaining red carpet glamour.

Why is Aditi Rao Hydari trending online?

Fans have been actively discussing her Cannes appearances on social media with many praising her graceful fashion sense and natural beauty. Some reactions included comments like “A lot better than Alia u look stunning” “Much more beautiful and graceful than Alia” and “Like an angel from above”. These responses show how strongly her looks have connected with audiences during the festival.

Also read: Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt reacts after being mobbed by a crowd during appearance, video goes viral

What does this mean for fashion at Cannes?

Aditi’s latest appearance highlights a growing shift towards simple elegant and wearable fashion even on global red carpets. Her Rs 24,600 outfit has become a talking point for showing that style does not always need to be expensive to make an impact.

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