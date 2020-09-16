Aditi Rao Hydari is a diva who makes any outfit look classy. There is hardly any time when she disappoints the fashion police. Her innocent look and sharp facial features work wonderfully for her. The actor has currently given a successful hit in the Telugu cinema. In the thriller movie called ‘V’, she has sported various stunning attires styled by Eka Lakhani. Among several praiseworthy costumes, what made our heads turn is a cobalt blue lehenga by the sustainable label Samatvam by Anjali Bhaskar. Also Read - Aditi Rao Hydari-Jayasurya's Malayalam Romantic Film 'Sufiyum Sujatayum' to Release on OTT Platform; Know Date, Time, Other Details

This statement outfit is just perfect for the festive season. Donning it can give you a classy look. The attire consists of a long kurta-style floral blouse that has a keyhole neckline and three-quarter sleeves. It also features a flowy lehenga skirt and a sheer dupatta.

Aditi completed her look with a pair of silver earrings and matching bangles. To top off her vibrant blue lehenga, she opted for a pair of black Kolhapuri sandals. Dewy makeup, a small bindi, and nude lipstick made her look extremely modest yet attractive.

If you are looking for a perfect outfit for the coming Puja or any festive occasion like a wedding during the lockdown, a blue lehenga like this or even a flowy skirt with a long floral top can offer you an easy-to-manage but stunning look.