Aditya Seal in Blue Silk Kurta: Serving as a fashion cue for the wedding season, Aditya Seal is the right person to seek guidance in ethnic wear. To make the wedding season more glamorous, Aditya has topped the race. He looked magnanimous in navy blue silk bandi layered over a kurta and trouser set. Read on to know more about his attire.

Aditya's ensemble is from the shelves of ace Indian fashion designer, Anita Dongre. For the photoshoot, he chose a pair of silk navy blue straight fit trousers. He donned it with a navy blue silk bandi with a bandhgala, sported embroidered motifs in bright silver thread throughout the kurta.

Known for an affinity for indigenous craft tradition with modern aesthetic and luxurious designs, Anita Dongre never leaves a stone unturned to display her work. Taking it to Instagram, she uploaded a couple of Aditya’s pictures. Her caption read,” @adityaseal in our sharp navy blue bandi layered over a kurta and trousers set. Embroidered motifs scattered over the bandi add a touch of colour.”

Wondering about the price of the ensemble? We have you covered. This attire is present on the official website and costs Rs 71,700. Check out the ensemble.

Aditya completed the looks by wearing a pair of navy blue footwear and gelled hair. A photo is incomplete without a million-dollar smile and Aditya is making sure to ace that like a pro.

What do you think of Aditya’s attire?