It is very likely for you to have come across green coffee in your supermarket. Green coffee is becoming quite popular among fitness enthusiasts. We are aware of what is and the many health benefits of green tea. But what exactly is green coffee? For green coffee, the coffee beans are baked at a lesser temperature for a lesser time than regular coffee beans which are usually roasted at 200 degrees Celsius for 15 minutes. This makes the green coffee beans preserve its nutrients better. The ingredient that’s key to what makes coffee healthy for us is a chemical compound called chlorogenic acid (CGA) that’s responsible for reducing our risk of heart diseases, obesity and even cancer, according to some studies. Here are some ways in which green coffee can help your health:

Chlorogenic acid is an antioxidant which fight free radical damage. This means that consuming green coffee regularly can protect not just your health but also your skin keeping it healthy and supple.

Want to blast away the fat in your belly section? You must have green coffee regularly. Several studies have shown that green coffee compounds are particularly effective in reducing belly fat. This is why green coffee is popular among those watching their weight.

If you have diabetes, you can and must have green coffee. The coffee can help maintain blood sugar levels in your body by reducing insulin spikes. A cup of green coffee is highly recommended for those suffering from Type 2 diabetes. You can also reduce your chances of getting diabetes by having green coffee regularly.

Your cup of green coffee can help control your blood pressure levels. This is again thanks to Chlorogenic acid in green coffee. Green coffee has been shown to reduce high blood pressure by a few scientific research studies. Make sure to consult a doctor before you try this for controlling your high blood pressure.