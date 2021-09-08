With the festive beginning with Ganesh Chaturthi, we will be a witness to the grandeur and glamourous festivities. From gorgeous huge idols to indoor idols, we are in for a treat. The visarjan or the last day is marked with a lot of slogans like Ganpati Bappa moray, agle baras tu jaldi aa, a literal translation to Ganesha, my lord, come back soon next year.Also Read - Online Darshan, Organic Nirmalya: Mumbai Issues Fresh Guidelines Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi | Full List Of Restrictions Here

However, after 10 days, the merriment is over, the celebrations are done and people go back to their normal lives. What is not the same is environmental degradation. The idols when immersed in water lead to water pollution and adversely affect the aquatic creatures. Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown: Bengaluru Issues Fresh Guidelines For Ganesh Chaturthi, Restricts Festivities to 3 Days | Full List of Guidelines Here

What are the Harmful Effects on the Environment?

Idols Can Have an Effect For 100 Years

Idols are usually made by Plaster of Paris (POP), plastic and cement. For decoration, they are adorned with toxic paints, heavy decoration and flowers. Plaster of Paris has the presence of an element called calcium sulphate hemihydrate, it takes several years to fully dissolve. It also leads to a reduction in oxygen levels in water and kills fishes and other aquatic animals. Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Tamil Nadu Bans Public Celebration, Imposes New Restrictions Till Sept 15

When are immersed in water, they do not dissolve easily but instead, live on for a decade and transfer from one water body to another, leaving behind a damageable effect on rivers and lakes. When mixed with other poisonous wastes. The effect stays for as long as 100 years.

All That Glitters is Harmful to Water Bodies

The more colourful and shinier the idols are, the more harmful and toxic elements have undergone to make them. They are decorated with toxic paints that contain heavy metals like lead and mercury. These metals when mixed with water, add an acidic level to water which is highly dangerous for the environment and marine life. They can also cause waterborne diseases and skin diseases in humans when they come in contact with the water.

With Idols, Several Other Elements are Immersed That Leads to Pollution

Idols alone are never immersed. Heavy elements like metal jewellery and flowers are submerged too. These wastes add up to the pollution in the water bodies. The flower waste is usually cultivated with a lot of fertilizers and pesticides. When it is mixed with water, the residue on the flower remains and in return, they affect the fragile ecosystem.

What Are The Ways to Prevent Them?

Idol Formation

This is where everything begins. Eco friendly and organic materials should be used to make the idols like clay, sand, newspaper, sugarcane. These have the power to dissolve quickly and will not float for a longer duration of time.

Natural Dye

When it comes to painting them, the use of natural dye is suggested as they can be dissolved easily. Dried flower powder or dry colour used in Holi reduces chemicals and heavy metals.

Artificial Pond

There should be a special artificial pond where these idols can be immersed, without polluting larger water bodies. This will also restrict pollutants and heavy metals from entering the water. It can be easily recyclable too!