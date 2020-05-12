Afghani chicken is an ultimate treat for non-vegetarians. Its lip-smacking taste and flavourful aroma make can ignite anybody’s appetite. This Afghani cuisine is usually served as an appetizer on special occasions. This mild spicy dish tastes heaven when served with some spicy chutney. The super creamy texture of Afghani chicken makes it a delight to look at and the rich ingredients take its taste to a notch higher than other Mughlai dishes. For all the chicken lovers, here we have jotted down the recipe of Afghani chicken. You can also watch a video to get a clear idea of how to make this impeccable dish. Also Read - Mother's Day 2020 Recipes: Super-Easy And Quick Food Items to Impress Your Mom

Prep time: 4 hr 5 mins

Cook time: 30 mins

Total time: 4 hrs 35 mins

Ingredients: 4 servings

1 Whole Chicken, skinless & cut into 8 pieces

2 Teaspoons Lemon Juice

4 Teaspoons Ginger-Garlic Paste

3 Tablespoons Cream

1 Teaspoon Cardamom Powder

5 Tablespoons Cashew Nut Paste

4 Tablespoons Cheese, grated

2 Tablespoons Oil

Salt & Pepper to taste

Coriander, for garnish

How to prepare:

Step 1

Firstly, prick the chicken pieces from all the sides using a knife. Then, transfer them to a plate. Keep the chicken pieces aside.

Step 2

Now, to prepare a smooth marinade, mix ginger-garlic paste, cream, lime juice, cashew nut paste, cheese, cardamom powder, oil, salt and pepper together in a bowl.

Step 3

Add the chicken pieces to the marinade so that they get properly coated. Cover and refrigerate to marinate for 4 hours.

Step 4

Don’t forget to pre-heat the oven to 180°C (350°F).

Step 4

Now, grease a baking tray and place the marinated chicken pieces on it. Let the chicken cook in the oven for 20 to 25 minutes.

Step 5

Once the chicken pieces are cooked properly, transfer them to a serving platter and garnish with coriander.

Step 6

Serve hot with some sliced onion and a slice of lemon.