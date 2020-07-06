China has always been the epicentre of some of the most deadliest infections that have killed a significant number of the human population. After COVID-19, another serious infection called bubonic plague is rearing its head in the country. Bayannur, one of the cities in North China has sounded a level 3 alert in the region. It was done after a suspected case was reported on July 4 in a hospital in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Also Read - Mann ki Baat: From COVID-19 to Locust Plague, Here's PM Modi's Message to All Indians | Top Highlights

For those who do not know about the infection, bubonic plague is a bacterial infection that reminds us of black death, a global epidemic of bubonic plague that occurred in the mid-1300s. It majorly affected Europe and Asia killing around 200 million people worldwide. This is considered as one of the most fatal pandemics recorded in human history. And now we are scared if black death could make a significant return.

Bubonic plague is caused by Yersinia pestis and is characterised by symptoms including fever, chills, headaches, swelling in the lymph nodes under the arms, in the neck, and groin. Bubonic plague is spread by fleas living on wild rodents such as marmots. In fact, in the current cases, two Chinese people who are infected, contracted the infection after eating marmot meat. Notably, the bacterial infection can claim your life within 24 hours of you getting the infection.

Not only bubonic plague but various other potentially deadly diseases are on their ways to affect humans, say scientists from China Agricultural University, the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the researchers, a pig influenza virus with genotype 4 may soon target us after undergoing mutation. It is quite contagious among pigs. A BBC report has quoted scientists who have warned the Chinese government saying “controlling the prevailing G4 EA H1N1 viruses in pigs and close monitoring in human populations, especially workers in the swine industry, should be urgently implemented.”