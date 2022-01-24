Indian interior designer Sussanne Khan is all about fitness and healthy being. She never leaves a stone unturned to showcase her determination and enthusiasm. Her latest box jump video goes viral and is a real source of motivation and hitting the gym right away.Also Read - Sussanne Khan Gets a Kiss From Rumoured Boyfriend Arslan Goni After Testing Positive For Covid

Taking it to Instagram, Sussanne uploaded a video where she was seen practising box jumps. The caption read,” 10 am on a Monday morning.. finally getting back on track…. #myfavboxjumps #Breatheagain #Commitmyfriend #carryingexcessbellyfat #Malibuyouarefunniest (sic).” Also Read - Virgil Abloh's Death: Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar And Others Express Grief as Popular Designer Dies of Cancer

Check Out The Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

Also Read - Hrithik Roshan Comments 'Arre Wahh' On Ex-Wife Sussanne Khan's Picture, Wins Hearts Online

The video begins with Sussanne doing several box jumps. Sussanne has always been active on social media. She has always been vocal about her workout routines and at-home gym sessions. The 42-year-old has always been A game in the field of physical exercise.

What Are The Benefits of Box Jumps?

According to coachmag.co.uk, the box jump is a plyometric move that strengthens your main lower-body muscles – glutes, quads, calves and hamstrings. Box jumps will help make you faster, more powerful and springier than ever, and if you do them for more than a few seconds, they’ll raise your heart rate and burn calories like nobody’s business. To burn calories efficiently, you can opt for box jumps.