Disney's Minnie Mouse just got a makeover! After wearing the iconic red polka dot dress for almost a century, the world's most loved animated characters Minnie Mouse has got a wardrobe revamp. The Walt Disney character and the girlfriend of Disney mascot Mickey Mouse ditches her skirt for a Stella McCartney pantsuit.

Minnie will wear this pantsuit on the 30th anniversary of Disneyland Paris theme park which also coincides with International Women's Day. The animated character will swap her iconic red dress for a dark blue pantsuit which comes with a blazer and trousers and a blue and black bow to match.

British designer Stella McCartney was chosen to create the look because of "her legacy of female leadership," as well as her commitment to sustainability.

In a statement, McCartney said, “Minnie has always had a special place in my heart. We share the same values, and what I love about Minnie is that she personifies happiness, self-expression, authenticity…plus she has such great style.”

It is a blue tuxedo with black polka dots and a matching bow and it is made with responsibly sourced fabric.

McCartney was further quoted, “This new take on her signature polka dots makes Minnie Mouse a symbol of progress for a new generation. She will wear it in honour of Women’s History Month in March 2022. I can’t wait for you to see this new look at Walt Disney Studios Park!”

Stella McCartney has designed Minnie Mouse’s very first pantsuit, and it’s gorgeous 😍 #DisneylandParis30 pic.twitter.com/jKSckBji36 — Disneyland Paris EN (@DisneyParis_EN) January 25, 2022



It seems that few users on the internet are not very happy with the makeover of Minnie Mouse. While few were quick to point out the Minnie has worn pantsuit in the past, some were totally against the change.

A user wrote, “We gotta have the iconic Minnie Mouse colors to go with it!”, another user said, “why y’all mad at miss minnie for wearing designer and having a wardrobe like?? SHES NOT REAL.” A user also wrote, “I’m sorry but that’s ugly sis”

That’s not it, one Twitter user wrote, “Way to go Disney, you turned Minnie Mouse into Hillary Clinton.” Another added, “People: “Hey Disney, you should actually give gay/queer characters storylines and also maybe pay your employees a livable wage.” ‘Disney: “Minnie Mouse wears a pant suit now.'”

“I was never a Disney mascot fan but WTF?’ someone else said. “A covert Hillary homage or just woke pandering run amok. What’s next, will she transition into a Michael so Mickey can full express himself?”