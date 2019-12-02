International Day of Persons with Disabilities is celebrated on December 3 every year. This global campaign aims at improving the lives of disabled persons globally keeping their dignity in mind. It is also observed to make people aware of different types of disabilities and make the disables individuals an active part of political, social, economic and cultural life.

History of International Day of Persons with Disabilities

The United Nations General Assembly announced the year 1981 as the International Year of Disabled Persons. This was done to initiate programs on regional, national, and international levels to provide the same opportunities to the disabled people which those without any health issues enjoy. Also, this aimed at providing proper rehabilitation to disabled persons and try to prevent the onset of disability in the future. The theme of the International Year of Disabled Persons in 1981 was “Full Participation and Equality”.

Later, the General Assembly announced the duration between 1983 to 1992 as the United Nations Decade of Disabled Persons. This was done to lend time to the different organizations and governments to implement the activities that were recommended during the World Programme of Action. It was in the year 1998, that the entire world started celebrating the day as the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Themes of International Day of Persons with Disabilities

1998: Arts, Culture and Independent Living

1999: Accessibility for all for the new Millennium

2000: Making information technologies work for all

2001: Full participation and equality: The call for new approaches to assess progress and evaluate the outcome

2002: Independent Living and Sustainable Livelihoods

2003: A Voice of our Own

2004: Nothing About Us Without Us

2005: Rights of Persons with Disabilities: Action in Development

2006: E-Accessibility

2007: Decent Work for Persons with Disabilities

2008: Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities: Dignity and justice for all of us

2009: Making the MDGs Inclusive: Empowerment of persons with disabilities and their communities around the world

2010: Keeping the promise: Mainstreaming disability in the Millennium Development Goals towards 2015 and beyond

2011: Together for a better world for all: Including persons with disabilities in development

2012: Removing barriers to create an inclusive and accessible society for all

2013: Break Barriers, Open Doors: for an inclusive society and development for all

2014: Sustainable development: The promise of technology

2015: Inclusion matters: access and empowerment for people of all abilities

2016: Achieving 17 Goals for the future we want

2017: Transformation toward sustainable and resilient society for all

2018: Empowering persons with disabilities and ensuring inclusiveness and equality

2019: Promoting the participation of persons with disabilities and their leadership: taking action on the 2030 Development Agenda