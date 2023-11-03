Home

Air Pollution in Delhi: 5 Hair Care Solutions for Frizz-Free Locks

Air pollution can be harmful to skin, but equally to one’s scalp and hair. There are some healthy habits that you need to follow to protect your hair from dust and environmental pollutants.

Time for fireworks soon, as Diwali is approaching. But several cities are already being affected by air pollution. People who get exposed to pollution may often complain about dry skin, itchy eyes, cough and breathing issues. Your hair can also take a hit, leading to frizziness and extreme dryness. Your hair may lose that shine and strength when exposed to dust and pollutants.

The air quality in India’s capital Delhi has fallen to poor levels and is expected to deteriorate further in the coming days. City inhabitants are already at higher risk and advised to take care. So, below, we have shared the 5 best hair-care tips to protect your hair from getting damaged by environmental pollution.

5 BEST HAIR-CARE SOLUTIONS TO BEAT CITY’S POLLUTION

Cover Your Hair: Always cover your hair with the help of a scarf or hat to protect your hair from direct contact with air pollutants and dust. Wash Your Hair Daily: Washing your hair every day keeps the scalp clean and away from itchiness and dandruff. It’s also advised to use sulphate-free shampoos if you wash your hair daily. To keep your locks shiny and smooth, use hair serums. Oily Your Hair Regularly: You should regularly oil your hair as it nourishes the scalp, and cleanses dirt and cells. Almond and coconut oil is an effective hair cleanser, keeps hair healthy and promotes hair growth as it is rich in vitamin E. Use natural home remedies to hydrate your hair

aloe vera gel, hyaluronic acid and glycerin are all hydrating agents that can help to retain moisture and combat hair dryness and fizziness caused by pollution. Avoid Mechanical Tools: Hair exposed to high pollution is prone to damage and split ends. So, it is advisable to avoid using mechanical tools such as straighteners, curling tongs or hairdryer as it can increase hair damage. Moreover, when your hair is already getting affected by environmental pollutants, it’s best to avoid any further damage by using mechanical tools.

