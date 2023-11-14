Home

Lifestyle

Air Pollution Tips For Kids: How to Protect Your Child’s Lung Health Amid Dust And Smog?

Air Pollution Tips For Kids: How to Protect Your Child’s Lung Health Amid Dust And Smog?

Delhi Air Pollution: Children's health can suffer from Delhi's deteriorating air quality in a number of ways, from short-term respiratory troubles to long-term cognitive and developmental disorders.

Air Pollution Tips For Kids: How to Protect Your Child's Lung Health Amid Dust And Smog?

Air Pollution Tips For Kids: Residents of Delhi are concerned about the air quality, which is becoming worse due to weather variations and stubble-burning episodes in North India. The air pollution poses a number of health hazards to these people. People who are susceptible to the negative effects of air pollution, such as the elderly and children, may be exposed to dangerous airborne particulate matter, such as smoke, soot, and dust. Around 93% of children under the age of 15 (1.8 billion children) breathe air that is so filthy that it seriously jeopardizes their health and development every day, according to a WHO assessment on air pollution and child health.

Trending Now

How Air Pollution Worsen Your Child’s Lung Health?

Children are more susceptible to the negative effects of air pollution because they breathe more quickly than adults do, which causes them to take in more contaminants. A child’s immune may be weakened by toxic air, increasing their vulnerability to illnesses including pneumonia and bronchiolitis, an inflammation of the bronchioles. People are affected by air pollution in both the short and long term, and it can even raise their risk of heart disease and lung cancer.

You may like to read

5 Tips to Protect Your Child’s Lung Health During Pollution

Healthy individuals and those with a predisposing disease should be cautious when dealing with a high AQI that falls into the poor or hazardous categories since it can lower lung reserve capacity. It’s crucial to maintain an active lifestyle and a nutritious diet high in proteins and critical vitamins and minerals throughout this period to strengthen your immunity.

Government policies, communities, and individual citizens must all work together to protect children from air pollution. To improve the quality of the air and make it healthier for children, everyone must cooperate. It can also be beneficial to get children involved in community clean-up campaigns or tree planting in order to instil in them a feeling of environmental responsibility. Creating a healthy indoor environment for their children should be a top priority for parents. In addition to using natural cleaning solutions rather than harsh chemicals, parents should invest in energy-efficient appliances and an air purifier. Using crackers at festivals contributes to air pollution. Children should thus make an effort to avoid firecrackers. When the AQI is at its peak, in the early morning and evening, avoid working out or going for a run. When you exercise, you breathe in a lot more harmful air than you would otherwise.

Good news! India.com is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news on entertainment and lifestyle. Click here!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.