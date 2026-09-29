Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes regal statement in black velvet gown, fiery red hair, and diamond-encrusted crown at L’Oréal Paris Fashion Week runway

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan brought a dramatic couture look to the L’Oréal Paris runway in Paris, pairing black velvet with a crystal-studded cape, crown, and a striking new hair colour.

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Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns heads at Paris Fashion Week on the runway (PC: Instagram)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned heads at the L’Oréal Paris runway in Paris with a look that was impossible to miss. The actor stepped out in head-to-toe black, but the outfit was far from simple. Velvet, sculpted details, shimmering crystals, and a floor-length cape came together for a dramatic couture moment, while her new stylish burgundy-red hair added an unexpected flair to her look. Walking at Place Joffre with the Eiffel Tower and École Militaire in the background, Aishwarya stealed the show at the L’Oréal Paris Fashion Week 2026.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s all black velvet gown at L’Oréal Paris Fashion Week 2026

For the L’Oréal Paris Le Défilé 2026, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a custom couture creation from Yara Shoemaker’s Fall/Winter 2026-27 collection, styled by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai. The look centred on a fitted black velvet gown with a sculpted bodice and cinched waist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohit Rai (@mohitrai)

The gown also featured 3D fringe embroidery, adding texture and movement without taking away from the clean black base. The plunging neckline was another defining part of the outfit. Rather than adding heavy jewellery around the neck, the dramatic look of the gown and velvet texture did all the work.

Aishwarya Rai Paris Fashion Week 2026 look: Crystal cape and crown steals spotlight

The real statement piece was the floor-sweeping black velvet cape. Draped over Aishwarya Rai’s shoulders, it was finished with crystal and pearl embellishments around the edges. The cape also featured a galaxy-inspired crystal effect, which caught attention as she walked.

She completed the look with a diamond-encrusted crown. Diamond rings and black heels added a royal touch to the dramatic all-black outfit.

The styling was dramatic, but the black palette kept the overall look cohesive. Instead of adding multiple competing accessories, the outfit relied on its construction, texture, and sparkle to create the impact.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s fiery red hair changes the look completely

Another eye-catching moment from Aishwarya Rai Paris Fashion Week 2026 look was her new red hair look. She was seen with dark burgundy-red hair, parted on the side and styled in long, soft waves.

The red hair worked as the main contrast against the black velvet gown. She paired her outfit with bold makeup which included – defined winged eyes, statement red lip, rouged cheeks, soft contouring, and feathered brows.

L’Oréal Paris’ 2026 Le Défilé was titled as “Express Your Worth”, with Aishwarya joining an international line-up that included Simone Ashley, Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria, Viola Davis, and Celine Dion.