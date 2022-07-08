Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has always maintained her fashion quotient high, from her time as Miss World to her time in Hollywood and walking the Cannes red carpet. Her fashion appearances have included gowns, dresses, and casuals but traditional wear will always hold a special place in her heart. Whether its offscreen or onscreen, Ash has always made her fans astonished with Indian traditional looks. Most of her films have shown amazing yet tremendous lavish attires that proves her to be royal and elegant. While coming back to the big screen after a long time, she yet again shows her extravagant regal look but how can one forget those era of films in which she proved to be onscreen queen of royal beauty.Also Read - Randeep Hooda Performs Last Rites Of Sarabjit's Sister Dalbir Kaur, Pens An Emotional Note

5 times Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked ethereal on-screen in breathtaking royal outfits:

Ponnyin Selvan I: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will make her Tamil film debut in Ponniyin Selvan, directed by Mani Ratnam. In the film, she will play Nandini, Princess of Pazhuvoor. Aside from Nandini, Aishwarya will play Mandakini Devi in the film. While talking about the movie, it would be unfair to discuss about Aishwarya's look in the film. Aishwarya looks stunning as queen Nandini in a saree. The actress accessorized her ensemble with heavy traditional jewelry and minimum makeup. Her ethereal glow still manages to swoon us all after all these years.

Devdas: In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s romance musical, Paro, Aishwarya Rai nailed the look of a Bengali beauty. She reinvented the Indian traditional look with her sophisticated jewelry, dyed hands, heavy sarees, and the classic red bindi. She wore a traditional Bengali outfit throughout the film, making fans go gaga over her looks.

Jodha Akbar: It would be an understatement to thank Neeta Lulla for presenting us with the most beautiful bride in Bollywood to date. Can we ever imagine anyone else playing a genuine Mughal rani of the great king Akbar? No, coz it would be unjustice to Aishwarya Rai ‘s beauty and natural look. She was ravishing and exquisite in the finest Mughal bridal wear, lehengas with intricate metallic gold embroidery, royal kundan jewels and her minimal makeup won everyone’s hearts.

Umrao Jaan: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played the main lead in the film, alongside her husband Abhishek Bachchan. Throughout the film, Aishwarya wore Anarkali’s with net dupattas and gorgeous pasa gold jewelry. The elegantly crafted jewels and her gorgeous eyes were the main highlight for sure. Her captivating dance numbers in the period drama film were chartbusters that year.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam: Even after 16 years, the audience of this film could not forget Nandini. While we will remember her in that red chiffon and black shawl for the rest of our lives, she was equally stunning as the unwilling bride in that film . Sarees with front pleats, beautiful gold jewelry, and makeup that matched the saree shade made her stand out and perfectly complimented her personality.

