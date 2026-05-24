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Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns in ethereal white couture look at Cannes Film Festival 2026 closing ceremony, fans call her: True pride...

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns in ethereal white couture look at Cannes Film Festival 2026 closing ceremony, fans call her: ‘True pride…’

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once again became the centre of attention at Cannes after stepping out in a striking white couture ensemble that instantly went viral online.

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes 2026 (PC: Twitter)

The closing ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival 2026 witnessed yet another unforgettable appearance from the queen of hearts, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who arrived in a dramatic all-white couture outfit that instantly became one of the most discussed fashion moments online. Known for making grand statements on the global stage, the actor once again proved why fans continue to call her the “Queen of Cannes.” Her latest appearance combined elegance, boldness and experimental fashion in a way only she could carry effortlessly. Social media quickly erupted with praise as videos and photos from the red carpet spread across platforms within minutes.

Aishwarya Rai’s bold white couture look steals attention

For the closing ceremony, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan chose a striking white pantsuit created by Chinese designer Cheney Chan. The outfit featured a heavily embellished blazer with sparkling lapels and dramatic feather detailing around the shoulders and neckline.

The tailored trousers matched the glamorous tone of the ensemble with intricate embellishments and soft lace layers, adding texture and movement. The look carried a modern couture feel while still maintaining the grand red carpet energy Cannes is known for. The feathered boa became one of the standout elements of the outfit making the entire appearance feel theatrical yet elegant at the same time.

See viral video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from Cannes 2026 here

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Makeup and hairstyle complete the glamorous appearance

Unlike her usual sleek hairstyle Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opted for loose voluminous waves that added freshness to the look. Her makeup remained soft and balanced with nude lips defined brows and signature kohl-rimmed eyes. Fans especially loved the hairstyle and many said it transformed her entire appearance. Her confidence and effortless red carpet presence further elevated the look and made it one of the strongest style statements of the festival.

See viral stunning pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from Cannes 2026 here

Fans shower praise for OG Queen of Cannes on social media

Soon after her appearance fans flooded social media platforms with reactions praising both her outfit and confidence. Several comments quickly went viral online. One fan wrote “True pride of india not like fake bhat and Johar” Another commented “Someone tells her to keep this hairstyle like it change everything!!! She’s so gorgeous”

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A different user shared “She is absolutely outstanding. Truly an icon for India” Another fan praised her fashion moment saying “Aishwarya delivered one of the most memorable style moments at this year’s Cannes” The overwhelming response once again highlighted her unmatched popularity at Cannes after more than two decades of appearances.

A look back at Aishwarya’s Cannes 2026 appearances

This marked her second major red carpet appearance at Cannes this year. Earlier she turned heads in a sculptural midnight blue gown designed by Amit Aggarwal. The dramatic mermaid silhouette paired with a flowing organza dupatta became one of the most talked-about celebrity looks from the festival.

She later attended L’Oréal’s Lights on Women’s Worth event alongside daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. For the evening Aishwarya wore a soft pink corset gown with cape detailing while Aaradhya appeared in a glamorous red ensemble. Their mother daughter appearance received huge attention online with fans praising their coordinated fashion moments.

Cannes appearance ends speculation around Aishwarya’s attendance

Before the festival began there was widespread speculation over whether Aishwarya Rai Bachchan would attend Cannes 2026. The rumours started after fans noticed she was missing from L’Oréal Paris campaign visuals featuring ambassadors including Alia Bhatt, Eva Longoria, Helen Mirren and Viola Davis.

However the actor silenced all rumours with back-to-back headline-making appearances that once again dominated conversations around Cannes fashion.

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