Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has never failed in making her fans spellbound over her drool-worthy looks and mesmerizing outfits. While being a fantastic actress, the diva has also made a command in the industry with her sizzling attires and elegant personality. She has proven to be a best mother, actress, homemaker and what not. The diva has been a huge inspiration for every working mother, whether it’s how she balances her career, family or maintain herself, people are inspired by her.Also Read - Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya, Aaradhya Dance in Sync at IIFA 2022, Watch Killer Moves

Recently at IIFA Awards 2022, Aishwarya made our jaws drop with her elegant ensemble. What we adore was her gorgeous black exquisite gown paired with a long jacket that was embellished with intricately embroidered designs. The eye-catching red, golden, and green embroidery embellishments offered a splash of color to this monochrome attire. For glam picks, the diva went with bold red lip shade, smokey eyeshadow, shining bronzer, sharp contour, perfect brows and dazzling highlighter. To complete her outfit, She styled her hair ending in loose waves and accessorized long black-golden earrings that matched her ensemble beautifully. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Salary Receipt From 1992 Goes Viral, Here’s How Much She Earned Per Modelling Shoot

Take a look at the pictures:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was also papped with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan who looked extremely adorable in white

Check out price:

Loved what Aishwarya is wearing? You can add this in your wardrobe too. The official attire is available on the website Rohit Bal. The ensemble is priced at Rs 174,999. Go, grab and add this in your closet too .

Aishwarya Rai’s green carpet looks at the IIFA Awards 2022 received mixed reviews from her fans. While the diva has yet to respond what she thinks of it, but we expect to see her in a variety of outfits at next time.

What do you think of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s outfit? Tell us in the comments below