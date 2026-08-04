Aishwarya Rai’s unseen Cannes 2026 look in white gown with 7000 pearls goes viral; fans call her ‘Queen of Cannes’ – Check reactions

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's unseen Cannes 2026 look has gone viral after new photos surfaced online. Here's everything to know about her custom white gown embroidered with over 7,000 pearls and how fans reacted.

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Aishwarya Rai (PC: Instagram)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan knows how to make a fashion statement, and this time, she has done it without even stepping onto the red carpet again. New, unseen pictures from her Cannes 2026 appearance have surfaced online, and they are already creating a buzz among fans. Dressed in a stunning custom white gown adorned with more than 7,000 pearls, the actor has once again reminded everyone why her Cannes 2026 appearances is the best of all. The newly released images have quickly gone viral across social media, with fans praising not only the intricate craftsmanship of the couture gown but also Aishwarya’s timeless elegance. While the Cannes Film Festival may be over, this hidden fashion moment is proving that some looks continue to capture attention long after the event ends.

Aishwarya Rai’s Cannes 2026 look: Custom white gown embroidered with more than 7,000 pearls

The unseen Cannes 2026 look features Aishwarya Rai in a custom white silk gown by Tony Ward Couture. The elegant outfit is embroidered with more than 7,000 pearls, creating a striking textured effect while maintaining a soft, sophisticated silhouette. The pearl embellishments add depth and shine without overpowering the overall design, making the gown both dramatic and refined.

Designer Tony Ward shared the look with a caption, “@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb, the Queen of Cannes, in a custom Tony Ward Couture creation for her latest appearance at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.

Over 600 hours of craftsmanship, more than 7,000 pearls and nearly 40 meters of silk taffeta come together in a creation where intricate handwork meets sculptural volume. Styled by @tarangagarwalofficial @mohitrai @chintan_shah08″

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TONY WARD (@tonywardcouture)

Keeping the styling elegant, Aishwarya paired the couture gown with statement earrings, and tresses parted to the side, allowing the intricate craftsmanship of the dress to remain the centre of attention. The photographs highlight the detailed handwork and the luxurious finish that have become synonymous with Cannes couture. The 79th Cannes Film Festival took place from May 12 to May 23, 2026.

Fans can’t stop praising Aishwarya Rai’s Cannes 2026 look

It didn’t take long for the photos to go viral, with fans filling social media with compliments for the actor. Many described her as the “Ultimate queen of Cannes”, while others praised her effortless elegance, grace, and ability to make every appearance memorable. Several users admired the detailed pearl work on the gown, calling it one of her most graceful couture looks in recent years.

Others pointed out that Aishwarya continues to set high standards for red carpet fashion, with many saying her Cannes appearances remain among the most awaited each year.

Damnnn this look was everything and could have been a perfect red carpet serve #AishwaryaRaiBachchan #AishwaryaRai pic.twitter.com/r10ybSAfXv — AISHWARYA RAI (@my_aishwarya) August 4, 2026

Finally we got more pictures in this outfit from Cannes 2026

Aishwarya Rai in Tony Ward Couture

Stunning Stunning Stunning…#AishwaryaRaiBachchan pic.twitter.com/bl3XZ6IK26 — God Bless Mohabbatein (@sidharth0800) August 4, 2026

Andd this was her unreleased Cannes 2026 look!

Where were these pics Aishwarya wearing @TONYWARDCOUTURE styled by @MohitRaich ❤️#AishwaryaRai #AishwaryaRaiBachchan pic.twitter.com/9E2Bf13cr0 — Aishwarya Rai Fan (@Rahul_Lat) August 3, 2026

Finally that entire look is here Aishawarya rai unseen look at Cannes 2026#AishwaryaRaiBachchan #AishwaryaRai pic.twitter.com/42sGqlyO7k — Girly Hubb (@AditiHuYaar) August 4, 2026

This could have been red carpet look❤️

So so so so so stunning #AishwaryaRaiBachchan in #TonyWardCouture absolutely gorgeous ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tm3FY5vFjZ — (@Ani_Loves_Aish) August 3, 2026

We are all dead

Maam have some mercy #AishwaryaRaiBachchan pic.twitter.com/brMPYzepSu — Groovy (@BibaswanM) August 3, 2026

Aishwarya Rai’s Cannes fashion legacy continues

Over the years, Aishwarya Rai has built an unmatched legacy at the Cannes Film Festival, consistently delivering memorable fashion moments that generate global attention. From traditional Indian ensembles to experimental couture, she has never shied away from making bold style choices.

This unseen pearl-embroidered gown is another reminder of why her Cannes appearances continue to resonate with fashion fans. Even months after the festival, a single set of photographs has managed to reignite conversations, proving that Aishwarya’s influence on the red carpet remains as strong as ever.