Alaya F Beats Lazy Saturday With Her Intense Workout in Sexy Lilac Gym Wear- Watch VIDEO

Always on her A-game, Alaya F performed her favourite workout with leaving fans motivated to hit the gym asap.

Alaya F is a fashion and fitness enthusiast. She often shares her workout videos and inspires her followers to adopt a wholesome lifestyle on social media. From morning rituals to DIY skincare and healthy food recipes, Alaya is truly dedicated to remaining healthy and fit in mind and body. Well, this time too the Freddy actress beat her weekday blues with her intense workout at gym. Scroll down to see her latest video.

Taking to her social media, Alaya recently uploaded an instagram story where she can be seen following her hardcore gym training. In the video, the actress did her new favourite abs exercise with dumbbells and weight belt. For the workout, she wore a lilac sports bra with matching shorts and white sport shoes. She rounded off her gym attire with no makeup and high braided ponytail. While sharing her workout video on gram, Alaya wrote my ‘My new favourite ab exercise’ and tagged her trainer ‘@anushkanandani’.

Alaya F’s Latest Video Proves That She Stays Committed to Her Fitness Regime:

Benefits of Doing Abs Exercises:

Your abs are part of your core, which includes your pelvic muscles, hips and the muscles that support the spine. The benefits of abs extend to daily function, sports, performance and physical health. There are plethora of benefits that comes from doing abs exercises everyday:

Exercises that build your abs, and strengthen your core, work closely with breath training exercises. Therefore, as you continue building your abs every day, you also strengthen your breathing muscles. The desire for slim fit can actually be achieved by doing abs everyday. It may not be effective for reducing belly fat, but the frequecy and intensity may reduce your waist circumference. Doing abs every day, strengthens your core. Therefore, it acts as a platform that enables the body to bear more weight. Abs also help build stronger abdominal muscles which is better suited for lifting heavy stuff without causing damage to the spine. Also, it can actually be quite beneficial for those recovering from childbirth or surgery. These low impact exercises help with the pain as they induce better blood flow.

