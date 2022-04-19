There is no denying that yoga has numerous health benefits. It not only improves the body’s overall flexibility but also helps in fighting various lifestyle-related diseases. Actor Alaya F who is back from her vacation in Paris recently posted a short reel on her Instagram acing a headstand with splits.Also Read - World Liver Day 2022: Unknown Myths About Liver Disease Busted by an Expert

Alaya F is very keen on building and maintaining a good physique and she is always seen sharing about achieving different fitness goals with her fans on her social media.

Recently the actress took to her social media to share an exercise while she attempts a headstand and accomplished it very elegantly. She pens down the caption –

“Back to the grind with @pujiwoo after eating only cheese and bread and drinking only wine and piña coladas for 14 days😛💪🏼”

Check out Alaya’s video here:

Alaya has been recently seen having a great vacation in Paris and she constantly shared her good time with her fans on her social media.

What are the benefits of a headstand?

If you wish to ace a headstand, then you must try to be consistent as it is an advanced yoga posture. Headstand or sirahsana helps in relieving stress, increasing focus, improving blood flow, strengthening shoulders and arms, improves digestion.

How to do a headstand?

Sirshasana (Headstand)

Formation of the posture

Begin by assuming Vajrasana

Place your elbows on the ground

Your interlocked palms and elbows must form an imaginary equilateral triangle

Place the crown of your head on the floor in front of your palms

Your palms should act as a support to the back of your head

Walk with your toes towards your head until your back straightens

First, lift your right leg up and align it with your upper body

Use your core strength, balance and lift your left leg up

Join your legs and point your toes down

Remain in this position for as long as you are comfortable.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alaya F has an interesting lineup of films which includes ‘U-Turn’ with Ekta Kapoor, ‘Freddy’ with Kartik Aryan and an untitled project with Anurag Kashyap