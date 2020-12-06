Alaya F, who made her acting debut with Jawaani Jaaneman shared a set of alluring pictures on Instagram. Alaya sends the internet into a meltdown with her oh-so-glamorous photoshoot. Donning a black pinstripe jacket with a matching mini skirt, Alaya is a sight to behold. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor Is Trying To Keep It Together, Wears A Double Denim Co-ord Worth Rs 25K, See PICS

Alaya’s cropped jacket is made from a lightweight pinstripe fabric. It featured long sleeves, a draped front with a plunging neckline, and an unusual cut-out back. She paired it with a versatile mini skirt cut from the same fabric. It featured a mock wrap shape. Also Read - Malaika Arora Looks Fiery Hot in Orange Sports Bra And Tights, Wears Rs 12K Sneakers to Pilates Class

Check out Alaya’s post: Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Is A Boss Lady In A ‘Super Power Suit’ By Kaushik Velendra For Fashion Awards

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alaya F (@alayaf)

Alaya opted to wear this sexy outfit from the label Mistress Rocks. And if you loved her outfit, you can grab it too. The pinstripe jacket, called Dictate is worth Rs 4,860 (GBP £49). The mini skirt called Believer is up for sale, and it is worth Rs 3,372 (GBP £34). The whole outfit is worth Rs 8,232.

Alaya decided to go for a dewy look, she opted for a berry-nude lip shade, flushed cheeks, highlighted, mascara-laden eyelids, glittery eye shadow. She opted for a messy bun and skipped the accessories. She looks drop-dead gorgeous in her latest pictures.

This is not the first time Alaya drooled her fans on social media. She gave a modern twist to an athleisure look in one of her previous posts. She wore figure-hugging biker shorts, a bralette, and an over-sized blazer. She looked hot and how!

Check out her post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alaya F (@alayaf)

The 23-year-old actor is the daughter of actor Pooja Bedi. Alaya made her film debut with Jawaani Jaaneman in January this year and was loved by all. The film was directed by Nitin Kakkar and featured her as a pregnant 21-year-old. She starred alongside Saif Ali Khan who played her father whereas Tabu played her mother.