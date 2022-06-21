A quick scroll through actor Alaya F’s Instagram will give you enough fitness inspiration to get you started on your fitness journey. The actor may be just one movie old but has managed to gauge the audience with her engaging content on social media. Be it her soothing yoga class, pilates, MMA or strength training exercise, the actor takes her fitness seriously. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, she talked about her struggle with PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome)and her love for yoga. Read on.Also Read - 10 Most Common Monsoon Diseases And Measures to Control Them

Talking about yoga and what she does to stay fit and healthy, Alaya said, “I do a lot of other things to stay fit. I have very bad polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). I have to stay fit to keep my skin good and hormones in check. Staying fit actually is much harder than what people imagine. People look at me and say ‘It must be easy for you’. But, it isn’t! I work out at the gym, play tennis, dance, and do yoga. I used to do MMA, gymnastics and even Pilates.” Also Read - Yoga For Anxiety and Stress: Top 5 Asanas To Improve Mental Health| International Yoga Day

When asked why does she loves yoga, she told the publication, “What I love about yoga is that it is quite a mindful, peaceful thing. It’s such a wonderful workout. I like to do it without a fan or AC. At the end of my yoga, I am just a pile of sweat. It is such a good feeling in the morning when you wake up and get into this wholesome form of exercise. It energises you so much, I love that about it. That’s why I love it.” Also Read - International Yoga Day 2022: This Throwback Yoga Video of BTS Band Members is a Treat For ARMY- Watch

Further in the interview, the actor how her skin got bad after getting diagnosed with PCOS. “I got PCOS later in my life. There was a point in my life when I suddenly started putting up a lot of weight. My skin got bad, it happened around the time when I was in New York. That is when it hit me.”

The actor talked about sudden weight gain due to PCOS and how she dealt with it. She said that throughout her life she never had to lose weight. Alaya was someone who could do whatever, eat whatever and stay fit. She barely exercised.

“But suddenly I had a weight that I had no idea how to lose. I had to learn about things such as how to balance your diet, and how to exercise according to the body. Because of PCOS, I had to learn these things to live a healthy life which I don’t think I would have done otherwise. It’s unfortunate and upsetting that I have it, but I found the silver lining.”

Sharing her experience with PCOS, she said, “So when you take a picture of yourself and realise it doesn’t look like you anymore, those moments are scary. It gets so easy to hate yourself, your body, and call yourself fat or ugly. This was a great journey for me to deal with it in a very positive way rather than feeling insecure about it.”