Alaya F is a yoga freak and her social media is a living proof of it. The diva is a fitness enthusiast and often motivates her fans with her tremendous workout routine and fitness motivation. Time and again, Alaya has served her fans with yoga videos of new kinds. Her body posture is evidence of how Alaya goes out and out to do yoga. Yoga is her way to feel better about life. She feels motivated after her spiritual sessions and the pain and the strain is all worth it.

Today, taking to social media, the Jawaani Jaaneman actor shared a video of herself on Instagram stretching to the fullest in performing intense inverted yoga session. In the caption, she wrote “Always growing and learning with @pujiwoo 😄 every time I’m feeling unmotivated in class, the best way to get me focused is to make me try something I’ve never done before! I loooooooooove competing with myself and seeing how much further I can push my body because it always leaves me surprised and grateful!💞”

As soon as Alaya posted her fitness videos, fans couldn’t keep their calm for a bit. Fans were fascinated by her sheer motivation and hard work. ‘Hats Off’, ‘Loved it Alaya F’, ‘More Power to you’ ‘Goosebumps’.

Check Out Alaya F’s Latest Workout Video

Alaya F is quite popular for being a social butterfly on her social media handle. She interacts with her audience like no actress ever. She often shares videos of her performing Yoga or creating DIY art of work. The actress is often applauded for her artistry and her yoga videos which often get viral on social media. Meanwhile, on the work front, Alaya F has an interesting lineup of films which includes U-Turn with Ekta Kapoor, Freddy with Kartik Aaryan, and more unannounced projects.