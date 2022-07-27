Alaya F Dance Routine: Actor Alaya F is one of the most popular stars in generation Z today. She often shares her video reels full of Yoga exercises, dance choreography, and DIY art. The actor took to her social media and shared a quick dance routine to one of the trendiest songs. She wore a black bralette and comfy trousers along with a pair of sneakers.Also Read - Alaya F on Her Struggle With PCOS: ‘I have to Stay Fit to Keep My Skin Good And Hormones in Check’

Taking to her social media, she shared a video of herself dancing to – Paro by Nej on her Instagram handle. She captioned the video, “Hopping onto trends because Instagram says so quick choreography in a quick class with @yasshkadamm.” Also Read - Alaya F Raises Temperature In A Stunning Red Hot Bikini, Checkout Her Bold Bikini Looks Here - Watch Video

Watch Alaya F’s Viral Video on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

Alaya F last made her presence known at the Russo Brothers-hosted premiere of “The Gray Man.” The actor was able to garner media attention because of her sense of style. She shared the pictures on her Instagram handle and captioned them, “I was totally feeling this look even though I couldn’t feel my head,” alongside an upward eye emoji and black heart emoji.

Alaya Stuns in Black at Premiere:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alaya F has an interesting lineup of films which includes U-Turn with Ekta Kapoor, Freddy with Kartik Aaryan, and more unannounced projects.

