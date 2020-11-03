COVID-19 causing virus is undergoing mutations to be able to survive in the changing climate or/and surroundings. This is something we already know. But do you also know that one of these genetic mutations may have made it more contagious? Yes, you read that right. Also Read - Coronavirus Update: COVID-19 Can Stop RBC Formation in Your Body, Read on

As per a new study involving more than 5,000 COVID-19 patients in the US, the mutation, called D614G, is located in the spike protein that pries open our cells for viral entry. The virus is mutating due to a combination of neutral drift, which just means random genetic changes that don’t help or hurt the virus and pressure from our immune systems Also Read - WHO Chief Goes Into Quarantine After Contact Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The research was published in the journal mBIO. According to the researchers, during the initial wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, 71 per cent of the novel coronaviruses identified in patients in Houston had this mutation. And, when the second wave of the outbreak hit Houston during the summer, this variant had leaped to 99.9 per cent prevalence. This mirrors a trend observed around the world, according to the researchers. Also Read - India's Coronavirus Tally Climbs Steady, Single-day Rise of 46,963 Cases, Total Count Tops 81 Lakh

During the study, the researchers found that the spike protein continues to accumulate additional mutations of unknown significance. And, one such mutation can allow spike to evade a neutralising antibody that humans naturally produce to fight SARS-CoV-2 infections. This is bad news as it means that a particular variant of the COVID-19 causing virus can easily slip past our immune system.

