Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the need to wear masks and keep on washing or sanitising your hands have become necessary. The most common and the easiest way for the novel virus to reach your body is when you touch a contaminated surface and take your hands to your face. While at home, washing hands with soap and water is recommended. However, when you are outside, you may not have access to toiletries. In that case, sand sanitisers come to your rescue. But, all hand sanitisers are not good for use and even some are toxic for your skin and body.

The FDA has recently issued warning about santisers manufactured by Eskbiochem SA de CV in Mexico. There are 9 hand sanitisers in total that are in question. Using them can be toxic for your body as they contain high level of methanol. Here is a list of those hand sanitisers:

All-Clean Hand Sanitizer

Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol

Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer

The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (lot number 74589-005-03)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (lot number 74589-003-01)

Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer

How High Level of Methanol Affects Human Body?

It can cause toxicity that can lead to nausea, fatigue, loss of consciousness and even blurry vision. Methanol is extremely poisonous and can cause blindness and death if ingested. Using hand sanitisers containing this alcohol can make your skin super dry and that may further lead to dermatitis. It is more harmful for pregnant ladies and children. Being highly flammable, methanol can catch fire easily.

So it is advised to go for only trusted brand while purchasing a hand sanitiser. Also, do not forget to see the labels and find out if it contains ethanol/ethyl alcohol or isopropyl/isopropanol. Notably, ethyl alcohol is considered the safest to use. If the label of a sanitiser reads just alcohol as an active ingredient, do not purchase it.