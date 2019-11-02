Shockingly, the statistics of overweight and obese people is increasing day by day at an alarming rate. According to some recent studies, the numbers have reached two billion which is more than 20 percent of the total calculated population on the planet.

Obesity, a complicated body condition that has biological and psychological impacts on people is getting on our nerves these days particularly. From low IQ to anxiety and self-esteem, it can lead to serious health problems. And, keeping in mind the alarming rate through which it is being seen and registered is really disturbing and frustrating too. Therefore, there is an immense need to look after factors leading to this health condition. Most of the people might be thinking that only extra calories lead to obesity. However, that is not so true. Let’s find out together the real culprit behind the loss.

Here are five diseases that aid to body fat:

Hypothyroidism

It is a medical condition when your thyroid stops producing enough thyroid hormone leading to slow body metabolism. Mostly common in conditions like depression, it eventually results in extra body mass. Notably, hypothyroidism generally affects women more than men. It is also frequently seen in people over the age of 60 years. Luckily, some oral medication can help people to get the right supply of the hormone.

Insomnia

Commonly known as sleep deprivation, insomnia is facing difficulty falling asleep. Various factors like change in environment, shift work, unhealthy sleep habits, and other clinical disorders can lead to this condition. A bad sleep can make a significant difference in one’s personal as well as professional life. Notably, insomnia results in a slow metabolic rate eventually leading to weight gain in an upsetting rate.

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS)

It is a hormonal disorder common in women of reproductive age. Causing unexplained weight gain, PCOS occurs because of the hormonal imbalance due to the dysfunction of ovaries. And, this imbalance leads to symptoms like weight gain or having a problem in losing weight.

Gestational Diabetes

It is basically developing high blood sugar levels during the 24th or 28th weeks of pregnancy. However, it doesn’t mean that the women were initially diabetic or going to develop the same in the future. However, it definitely increases the chances of developing type 2 diabetes in the coming years. Notably, it happens when the effect of insulin produced in the body during pregnancy gets blocked by the hormones made in the placenta. This develops symptoms like weight gain, excessive hunger or excessive urination.

Prolactinoma

It is a benign noncancerous tumor in the pituitary gland that produces a hormone known as prolactin. It leads to the secretion of abnormal levels of the hormone in the blood causing symptoms as weight gain, low sex drive, irregular periods in women and infertility.