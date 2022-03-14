Alia Bhatt is known for her quintessential choices and stylish bags. A look is not complete without a statement necklace or a handbag. Alia knows the art of wearing her ensembles with panache and glam. Her love for handbags can always be seen when she is spotted outside. During her casual outings, her handbags are always stunning and swag. The Brahmastra actor knows the art of styling with the right designer and expensive handbags. Right from Saint Laurent’s Rive Gauche to Gucci, she has it all.Also Read - Inside Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's New Bungalow: Temperature-Controlled Swimming Pool, Amphitheater And a Special Room Dedicated to Rishi Kapoor

On her trip to Jodhpur with her beau Ranbir Kapoor, pap clicked her with a tote bag worth Rs 92,000 from luxury brand Balenciaga. The bag goes well with all her ensembles and looks chic and elegant. In order to have that in your wardrobe, you will have to save a lot and then acquire this piece of art. Her bags have always been the talk of fashion town and will leave you swooned too.

Alia serves the perfect airport fashion looks. Her statement orange Dolce and Gabbana tote bag. This tote bag will burn a hole in your pocket as it costs Rs 1,11,560. The bright orange tote bag is made of leather with logo on it. Check out her picture.

Who does not like a twin sling bag? A twin sling bag is from Chanel. The bag looks elegant but received flake on social media. But knowing the cost, your eyes will pop-out too. The price of the bag is worth Rs 5,12,741.

For another travel ride, Alia chose a lovely Balenciaga backpack. The backpack is a very casual pick and can go well with any attire. The bag costs Rs 78,019.

Alia knows the art of mastering satin jumpsuit that featured pastel pink blazer and shoes with the same shade. The tote bag is worth $2,300.

For a date night with her beau Ranbir Kapoor, she chose a casual attire and carried an expensive Gucci x Disney collection handbag worth Rs 1,42,592 (approx.).

Do you like Alia’s handbag collection?