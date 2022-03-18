Alia Bhatt is known for her sartorial side and quintessential fashion choices. Recently, she chose a bright red floral print dress and looked magnificent. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor wore a floral magic on the occasion of Holi – the festival of colours. For the occasion of Apoorva Mehta’s birthday hosted by Karan Johar, Alia chose a bright red floral print dress. She posted a series of pictures on Instagram with cherry emoticon as the caption.Also Read - Ananya Panday Wears a Completely See-Through Dress at Karan Johar's Party, Trolls Say 'Inspired by Urfi Javed' - Watch Video

For the occasion, Alia chose a bright red strapless dress and an oversized jacket. She was styled by celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr. The ensemble is from the shelves of designer label Magda Butrym.

Alia wore a strapless ruched bustier dress. The ensemble featured red roses floral print in bright, red, green, black and white hues. It also features a fitted bustier, sweetheart neckline, bodycon silhouette from svelte frame, ruched details all over and a mini skirt length.

Taking a notch higher, Alia wore a mini-ensemble with a matching tuxedo-style silk blazer adorned with thin shawl lapels, a single covered button closure, oversized fit and trendy floral prints.

Wondering about the price of Alia’s outfit? We have you covered. The attire is available on the Magda Butrym official website. The dress is known as Strapless ruched bustier dress in red rosesrint and costs Rs 1,41,072 (USD 1,855). Her jacket is called the Tuxedo style silk blazer in red roses print and is worth Rs 1,52,479 (USD 2,005). The set costs Rs 2,93,551. Check out the pictures.

For accessories, she chose dainty gold earrings, statement rings and bold red high heels. For makeup, she chose a subtle rosy hue eye shadow, sleek eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, glossy pink shade and highlighter.

What do you think of Alia’s outfit?