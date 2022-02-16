Actor Alia Bhatt is in Berlin for the 72nd edition of the Berlin Film Festival, the actor is geared up for the premiere of her film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film festival kicked off on February 10 and will continue till February 20. The actor shared several pictures of herself on her Instagram handle, sharing a glimpse of the red carpet at the event. Alia opted for a pristine white off-shoulder gown for the event.Also Read - Richa Chadha Loses 15 Kgs in 3 Months — Read Her Post About The Impressive Weight Loss Transformation

Styled by Ami Patel, Alia shared a slew of pictures on social media clicked by Marcos Rodriguez Velo. Alia captioned her post, "berlin baby 🤍" (sic). Alia's outfit is from the shelves of the Italian luxury fashion house Dolce & Gabbana. The actor's gown came with an off-the-shoulder neckline, cut-outs all over the dress with a fitted bodice, a layered neck, and a flared skirt.

The actor teamed her gown with a white blazer. The blazer featured full sleeves, pockets on the side, and embellished buttons.

Alia looks gorgeous in that white gown! Her makeup was another highlight. The 28-year-old actor opted for dewy, and minimal makeup. Mascara, blushed cheeks, rosy-hued lip shade, accentuated her features even more. But what complimented her beauty, even more, was fake freckles on the cheeks. She accessorised her hair with beautiful flowers.

Check out the pictures here:

Alia skipped accessories and completed her look with matching pumps. Alia’s pictures received a lot of love and comments from fans.

Alia’s Gangubai Kathiawadi is a directorial venture of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and it is scheduled to hit theatres on February 25. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz and Jim Sarbh.